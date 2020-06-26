CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

CPKF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.76. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

