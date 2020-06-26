CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Down 5.9%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32, 2,446 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.