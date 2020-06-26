CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 2%

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $28.99, 13,535 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 21,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

