Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,222,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 324,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCC opened at $22.16 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

