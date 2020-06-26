Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

