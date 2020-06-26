Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) Shares Up ∞

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB)’s share price shot up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15, 465,357 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 443% from the average session volume of 85,734 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile (NYSE:INB)

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

