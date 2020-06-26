Colliers Secur. Comments on RingCentral Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.52.

RNG stock opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.81 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.60 and a 52-week high of $292.48.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at $58,218,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

