Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

