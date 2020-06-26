Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

