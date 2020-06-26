Colony Group LLC Acquires 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $70,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $327.39 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $330.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

