Colony Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

