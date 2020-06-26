Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.