Colony Group LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 132,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

