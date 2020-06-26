Colony Group LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

