Colony Group LLC Buys 4,038 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

