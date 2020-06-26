Colony Group LLC Buys 609 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

