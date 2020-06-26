Colony Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

