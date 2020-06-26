Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,955,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,714,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $1,278,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,601,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,790,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Insiders sold 203,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,432,801 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

