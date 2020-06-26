Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,679 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $119.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.