Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $12,681,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

