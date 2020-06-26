Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

NYSE:UHS opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

