Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.82 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 167.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.