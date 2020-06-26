Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

