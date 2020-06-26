Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $212.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

