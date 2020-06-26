Colony Group LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corecivic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,706 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 25.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 316,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

