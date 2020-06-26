Colony Group LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 61.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

ROK stock opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.88. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

