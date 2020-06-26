Colony Group LLC Has $356,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

