Colony Group LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The India Fund worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The India Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,088,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 389,697 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

IFN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.