Colony Group LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 76.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after buying an additional 5,088,698 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 420,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 146,552 shares during the period.

EMB stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

