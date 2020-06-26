Colony Group LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $1,019,951. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

MAA stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.