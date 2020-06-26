Colony Group LLC Has $410,000 Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,508,625. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

