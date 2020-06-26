Colony Group LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,326 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

