Colony Group LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

