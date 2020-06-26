Colony Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,756 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

