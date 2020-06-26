Colony Group LLC Invests $441,000 in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -473.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $207.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

