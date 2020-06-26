Colony Group LLC Invests $511,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,447,000 after buying an additional 117,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3,980.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.74. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

