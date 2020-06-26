Colony Group LLC Purchases 382 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,417,000 after acquiring an additional 185,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

