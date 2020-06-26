Colony Group LLC Purchases 877 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,028,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,742,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

