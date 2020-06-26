Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,759 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

