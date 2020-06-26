Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,559,000 after buying an additional 1,743,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,373,000 after buying an additional 1,315,094 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,344,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,341,000 after buying an additional 406,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,594,000 after buying an additional 1,078,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.91 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

