Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,203.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.