Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BKLN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

