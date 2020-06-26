Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:IFEU opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

