Colony Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cintas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $262.57 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.