Colony Group LLC Sells 14,988 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

