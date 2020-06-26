Colony Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $272.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $282.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

