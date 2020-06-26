Colony Group LLC Sells 6,894 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,049 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 572.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 328,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 279,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,873,000.

FNDA stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.