Colony Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $55.65.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

