Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,460,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $555,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

