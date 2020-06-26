Colony Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

